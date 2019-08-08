Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An online gambling website in the Philippines that targets Chinese gamblers. Photo: Tory Ho
Southeast Asia

Duterte administration reels as Beijing slams Manila for undermining its cross-border gambling crackdown

  • The Chinese embassy says its nationals are being targeted by gambling firms, resulting in hundreds of millions of yuan illegally flowing into the Philippines
  • In a strongly worded statement, Beijing also called on Manila to punish Philippine gaming firms subjecting Chinese citizens to ‘modern slavery’
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 9:27pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An online gambling website in the Philippines that targets Chinese gamblers. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.