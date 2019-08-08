An online gambling website in the Philippines that targets Chinese gamblers. Photo: Tory Ho
Duterte administration reels as Beijing slams Manila for undermining its cross-border gambling crackdown
- The Chinese embassy says its nationals are being targeted by gambling firms, resulting in hundreds of millions of yuan illegally flowing into the Philippines
- In a strongly worded statement, Beijing also called on Manila to punish Philippine gaming firms subjecting Chinese citizens to ‘modern slavery’
