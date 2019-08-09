Former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok in August 2017. Photo: Reuters
Fugitive ex-Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra given Serbian citizenship
- Yingluck fled Thailand in 2017 before being convicted and sentenced to five years in jail over corruption-related charges
- With a Serbian passport, she can travel without a visa to more than 100 countries, including most members of the EU
