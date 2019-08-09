Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with his wife during the launch of Proton’s new SUV in 2018. Photo: AP
Malaysia rides on Japanese technology to roll out next national car
- Local firm DreamEDGE will collaborate with Japan’s Daihatsu to develop a third national car
- The venture, which has got the backing of Prime Minister Mahathir, will roll out the first model by 2021
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Disputes aside, Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia may be a sign of rosier times
- Indonesian president wanted to discuss protection for migrant workers, border issues and palm oil product discrimination with Mahathir Mohamad during the two-day visit
- Malaysia’s 94-year-old leader Mahathir was seen on Friday driving Widodo to prayer in a Proton – the country’s national car
