Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with his wife during the launch of Proton’s new SUV in 2018. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia rides on Japanese technology to roll out next national car

  • Local firm DreamEDGE will collaborate with Japan’s Daihatsu to develop a third national car
  • The venture, which has got the backing of Prime Minister Mahathir, will roll out the first model by 2021
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:53pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with his wife during the launch of Proton’s new SUV in 2018. Photo: AP
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Disputes aside, Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia may be a sign of rosier times

  • Indonesian president wanted to discuss protection for migrant workers, border issues and palm oil product discrimination with Mahathir Mohamad during the two-day visit
  • Malaysia’s 94-year-old leader Mahathir was seen on Friday driving Widodo to prayer in a Proton – the country’s national car
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 6:09pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
