Philippines Vice-President Leni Robredo. Photo: Reuters
Philippine VP Robredo ‘leaving everything open’ on bid to succeed Rodrigo Duterte as president in 2022
- Duterte has previously said he does not want Robredo to succeed him, describing her as ‘not capable of running a country’
- She is under investigation by the Justice Department for supposedly plotting with priests and opposition members to oust Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Outrage after sedition case filed against Philippine VP Leni Robredo, other Duterte foes
- Thirty-six opposition figures are accused of cyber libel for orchestrating a series of online videos ahead of May’s midterm elections
- The president’s critics say the move is aimed at stamping out scrutiny of his increasingly powerful rule
