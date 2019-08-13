Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cambodian labourers work on a high-rise construction site in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Sihanoukville is booming but it now ‘feels like a Chinese town, not a Cambodian town’, residents complain

  • Provincial officials say Chinese nationals own 90 per cent of businesses, including more than 150 hotels and four dozen casinos
  • Experts believe many Chinese businessmen are using countries like Cambodia to park their wealth, hiding profits from Communist Party
Topic |   Cambodia
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 3:45pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodian labourers work on a high-rise construction site in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.