Cambodian labourers work on a high-rise construction site in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Sihanoukville is booming but it now ‘feels like a Chinese town, not a Cambodian town’, residents complain
- Provincial officials say Chinese nationals own 90 per cent of businesses, including more than 150 hotels and four dozen casinos
- Experts believe many Chinese businessmen are using countries like Cambodia to park their wealth, hiding profits from Communist Party
