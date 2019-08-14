Channels

Batman Suparman’s ID card. Photo: Facebook
Singapore driver jailed, caned for attacking colleague named Batman Suparman

  • The driver and Batman, who became famous on the Internet for his eye-catching name, were colleagues at Foodpanda and got into a spat earlier this year
  • The driver’s lawyer said his client had initiated the attack because Batman was being ‘annoying’
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 5:38pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Batman Suparman’s ID card. Photo: Facebook
Housing loans growth in Singapore has stagnated, easing 0.2 per cent to S$202.2 billion in June from the previous month. Photo: Roy Issa
‘Hype, smoke, and hot air’ clouding Singapore real estate

  • There is no shortage of optimism about the Lion City’s housing market, but experts say that confidence is misplaced
  • Rising foreclosures and stagnating home loans growth against the backdrop of a worsening global economic outlook need to be taken into account
SCMP

Jacqueline Woo  

Ignatius Koh  

Updated: 10:44am, 13 Aug, 2019

Housing loans growth in Singapore has stagnated, easing 0.2 per cent to S$202.2 billion in June from the previous month. Photo: Roy Issa
