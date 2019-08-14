Batman Suparman’s ID card. Photo: Facebook
Singapore driver jailed, caned for attacking colleague named Batman Suparman
- The driver and Batman, who became famous on the Internet for his eye-catching name, were colleagues at Foodpanda and got into a spat earlier this year
- The driver’s lawyer said his client had initiated the attack because Batman was being ‘annoying’
Topic | Singapore
Housing loans growth in Singapore has stagnated, easing 0.2 per cent to S$202.2 billion in June from the previous month. Photo: Roy Issa
‘Hype, smoke, and hot air’ clouding Singapore real estate
- There is no shortage of optimism about the Lion City’s housing market, but experts say that confidence is misplaced
- Rising foreclosures and stagnating home loans growth against the backdrop of a worsening global economic outlook need to be taken into account
