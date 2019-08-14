Channels

Singapore YouTuber Preeti Nair. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Singapore YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas Nair issued conditional warning over rap video

  • The siblings came under fire for filming a rap video criticising a local advertisement that featured a Chinese-Singaporean actor whose skin was darkened to play an Indian character
  • Singapore police handed the siblings a 24-month conditional warning under Section 298A(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, which requires them to remain crime-free during the period
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 6:15pm, 14 Aug, 2019

Singapore YouTuber Preeti Nair. Photo: Instagram
Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
Society

‘Offensive’ Singapore rap video by Preetipls attacking Chinese people sparks police probe

  • The vulgarity-laced video was made by two rappers of Indian ethnicity in response to an ad on a government initiative that had caused outrage
  • In the ad, an ethnic Chinese actor had his skin darkened to portray an Indian character and donned a headscarf to impersonate a Muslim Malay woman
Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 1:33pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
