Singapore YouTuber Preeti Nair. Photo: Instagram
Singapore YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas Nair issued conditional warning over rap video
- The siblings came under fire for filming a rap video criticising a local advertisement that featured a Chinese-Singaporean actor whose skin was darkened to play an Indian character
- Singapore police handed the siblings a 24-month conditional warning under Section 298A(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, which requires them to remain crime-free during the period
Preeti Nair appeared in the video wearing a T-shirt that read ‘yes it’s because you’re Chinese’. Photo: YouTube
