An undated picture of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia after a 10-day search. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/family via AP
Franco-Irish girl Nora Quoirin’s family mourns ‘unbearable’ loss as autopsy performed in Malaysia
- Missing teen’s body was found in ravine in rainforest after 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs
Topic | Malaysia
An undated picture of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia after a 10-day search. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/family via AP
A police vehicle is seen at the Dusun Resort in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Body found in Malaysian rainforest is that of missing teen Nora Quoirin, family confirms
- The body was found in a stream about 2.5km from the rainforest resort in Malaysia that she disappeared from
- The Franco-Irish teenager was positively identified by her parents
Topic | Malaysia
A police vehicle is seen at the Dusun Resort in Malaysia. Photo: AFP