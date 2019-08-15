Channels

An undated picture of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia after a 10-day search. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/family via AP
Southeast Asia

Franco-Irish girl Nora Quoirin’s family mourns ‘unbearable’ loss as autopsy performed in Malaysia

  • Missing teen’s body was found in ravine in rainforest after 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:02am, 15 Aug, 2019

An undated picture of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia after a 10-day search. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/family via AP
A police vehicle is seen at the Dusun Resort in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Body found in Malaysian rainforest is that of missing teen Nora Quoirin, family confirms

  • The body was found in a stream about 2.5km from the rainforest resort in Malaysia that she disappeared from
  • The Franco-Irish teenager was positively identified by her parents
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:49pm, 13 Aug, 2019

A police vehicle is seen at the Dusun Resort in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
