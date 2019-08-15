Channels

Malaysian police at a press conference. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysian police say Nora Quoirin died from hunger, stress with no indication of abduction

  • Quoirin’s family has said she was not independent and would not wander off alone as she had learning and physical disabilities.
  • Police believe she climbed outside through an open window but said they investigated all aspects including possible criminal elements
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:37pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Malaysian police at a press conference. Photo: EPA
A police vehicle is seen at the Dusun Resort in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Body found in Malaysian rainforest is that of missing teen Nora Quoirin, family confirms

  • The body was found in a stream about 2.5km from the rainforest resort in Malaysia that she disappeared from
  • The Franco-Irish teenager was positively identified by her parents
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:49pm, 13 Aug, 2019

A police vehicle is seen at the Dusun Resort in Malaysia. Photo: AFP
