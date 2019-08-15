Malaysian police at a press conference. Photo: EPA
Malaysian police say Nora Quoirin died from hunger, stress with no indication of abduction
- Quoirin’s family has said she was not independent and would not wander off alone as she had learning and physical disabilities.
- Police believe she climbed outside through an open window but said they investigated all aspects including possible criminal elements
Body found in Malaysian rainforest is that of missing teen Nora Quoirin, family confirms
- The body was found in a stream about 2.5km from the rainforest resort in Malaysia that she disappeared from
- The Franco-Irish teenager was positively identified by her parents
