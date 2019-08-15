Channels

Uniforms and safety helmets at the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant in Pahang. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia extends licence of rare earth miner Lynas by six months

  • The Australian-listed firm is the only major proven producer of rare earths outside China
  • The decision to renew its licence comes as markets are concerned that the industry may get embroiled in the trade war between the US and China
Topic |   Rare Earths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:27pm, 15 Aug, 2019


A worker cycles past the Lynas factory in Gebeng, east of Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Rare earths miner Lynas confident on Malaysia licence renewal as expiry looms

  • Lynas and Malaysia have been locked in a months-long dispute over the removal of low-level radioactive waste produced by the firm
  • A recent audit by Malaysian authorities concluded in a ‘very satisfactory’ result, said Lynas, which is the only producer of rare earths outside China
Topic |   Rare Earths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:19pm, 25 Jul, 2019


