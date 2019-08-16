Channels

A young protester at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Malaysian youths supporting Hong Kong protests don’t know ‘right from wrong’, says Chinese diplomat in Malaysia

  • Minister-counsellor Chen Chen has criticised young Malaysians for supporting Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, saying they have been swayed by ‘other people’s opinions’
  • He urged Malaysians to support the Hong Kong government’s efforts to quell the violence so stability could be restored in the city
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 3:28pm, 16 Aug, 2019

A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?

  • Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
  • Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Aug, 2019

