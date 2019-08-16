A young protester at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysian youths supporting Hong Kong protests don’t know ‘right from wrong’, says Chinese diplomat in Malaysia
- Minister-counsellor Chen Chen has criticised young Malaysians for supporting Hong Kong’s anti-government protests, saying they have been swayed by ‘other people’s opinions’
- He urged Malaysians to support the Hong Kong government’s efforts to quell the violence so stability could be restored in the city
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?
- Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
- Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
