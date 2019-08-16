The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia posts stronger Q2 GDP growth, beating neighbours hit by US-China trade war
- Malaysia became the first Southeast Asian country to report an acceleration in growth from the previous quarter, as its economy grew by 4.9 per cent in April-June
- This comes as Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore reported weaker growth as exports slowed down
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has announced charges against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: Malaysia files charges against 17 current, former directors at Goldman Sachs units
- Those charged include the CEO of Goldman Sachs International
- An estimated US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014
