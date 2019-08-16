Channels

Malaysian police said there was no suspicion of abduction after Nora Quoirin's body was discovered on Tuesday following a 10-day search. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Parents claim body of British teen Nora Quoirin found dead in Malaysia

  • Malaysian police said the 15-year-old’s remains would be repatriated to London, where she had lived with her family
  • Deputy PM Wan Azizah, who met with the girl’s family, said the teen’s death was tragic
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:12pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Malaysian police said there was no suspicion of abduction after Nora Quoirin's body was discovered on Tuesday following a 10-day search. Photo: EPA-EFE
An undated picture of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia after a 10-day search. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/family via AP
Southeast Asia

Franco-Irish girl Nora Quoirin’s family mourns ‘unbearable’ loss as autopsy performed in Malaysia

  • Missing teen’s body was found in ravine in rainforest after 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:03am, 15 Aug, 2019

An undated picture of Nora Quoirin, whose body was found in Malaysia after a 10-day search. Photo: Lucie Blackman Trust/family via AP
