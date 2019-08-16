Channels

Andrea Vella. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: how Goldman Sachs’s Hong Kong deal maker Andrea Vella turned into mystery man

  • Charismatic banker Andrea Vella, who bears a resemblance to George Clooney, has already skirted scandals in Greece and Libya
  • He is currently on leave after US prosecutors dragged him into the scandal, but he has not been charged
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:09pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Andrea Vella. Photo: Handout
Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has announced charges against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia files charges against 17 current, former directors at Goldman Sachs units

  • Those charged include the CEO of Goldman Sachs International
  • An estimated US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:15pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has announced charges against 17 current and former directors of three Goldman Sachs subsidiaries. Photo: AFP
