Could the Philippines soon be launching rockets of its own? Photo: Reuters
Filipinos in space? Creation of new Philippine agency teases prospect of astronauts in future
- The Philippine Space Act, signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month, provides billions of pesos for research and development
- It also raises the prospect of Filipino astronauts, with one government scientist saying ‘we’re not precluding the possibility’
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his last visit to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. Photo: Kyodo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte set to visit China’s Xi Jinping for fifth time since taking office
- Critics accuse Duterte of being too close to Beijing and adopting a soft stance on competing claims in the South China Sea
- He is reportedly planning his latest China trip to coincide with a basketball tournament featuring the Philippine national team
