Could the Philippines soon be launching rockets of its own? Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Filipinos in space? Creation of new Philippine agency teases prospect of astronauts in future

  • The Philippine Space Act, signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month, provides billions of pesos for research and development
  • It also raises the prospect of Filipino astronauts, with one government scientist saying ‘we’re not precluding the possibility’
Topic |   The Philippines
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 10:54am, 17 Aug, 2019

Could the Philippines soon be launching rockets of its own? Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his last visit to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. Photo: Kyodo
Southeast Asia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte set to visit China’s Xi Jinping for fifth time since taking office

  • Critics accuse Duterte of being too close to Beijing and adopting a soft stance on competing claims in the South China Sea
  • He is reportedly planning his latest China trip to coincide with a basketball tournament featuring the Philippine national team
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 11:47pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his last visit to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. Photo: Kyodo
