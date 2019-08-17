Mariam the dugong being cared for by park officials in May. Photo: AFP
Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic-lined stomach
- Mariam washed up in shallow waters off southwestern Thailand months ago and photos of her nuzzling playfully next to rescuers quickly went viral
- She died just after midnight after going into shock from an infection exacerbated by bit of plastic in her stomach. Efforts to resuscitate her failed
Topic | Thailand
