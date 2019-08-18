A police officer in Surabaya, East Java. File photo: AP
Suspected Islamic militant shot after slashing Indonesian police officer with sickle in Independence Day attack
- The suspect was shot and taken into custody after targeting a police station in East Java
- He appeared to have been radicalised after reading online materials posted by a militant who masterminded several deadly attacks last year, said a national police spokesman
Indonesia’s national police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo. Photo: AFP