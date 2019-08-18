Channels

A police officer in Surabaya, East Java. File photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Suspected Islamic militant shot after slashing Indonesian police officer with sickle in Independence Day attack

  • The suspect was shot and taken into custody after targeting a police station in East Java
  • He appeared to have been radicalised after reading online materials posted by a militant who masterminded several deadly attacks last year, said a national police spokesman
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:08pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Indonesia’s national police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia Independence Day bomb attack plot thwarted as suspected militant arrested

  • The suspect was identified as a member of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, an Isis-inspired group in Indonesia that was banned last year for ‘conducting terrorism’
  • He had been planning bomb attacks on two police headquarters in West Sumatra
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:44am, 24 Jul, 2019

