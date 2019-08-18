Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Reuters
Singapore will continue not to take sides between US and China, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
- In his annual policy speech, Lee stressed Singapore’s strong security ties with Washington and the country’s strong bilateral relations with Beijing based on a shared heritage
- The leader also addressed a slew of other issues, including the city state’s looming recession, an increase in the retirement age, and long-term climate change efforts
Topic | Singapore
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Reuters
In the past, Singapore introduced relief measures only in major recessions. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s small firms hit by US-China trade war want help, but relief may take some time yet
- There are signs of a looming recession in the city-state and fearful small businesses are counting on government help
- But analysts say economic woes have not hit the stage of ‘national anxiety’ yet so unlike Hong Kong, Singapore may hold out for longer before launching relief measures
Topic | Singapore
In the past, Singapore introduced relief measures only in major recessions. Photo: Bloomberg