Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: Court in Malaysia postpones former PM Najib’s biggest trial
- Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is facing 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering in five separate criminal cases
- The case was postponed to allow his first trial, which started in April, to conclude
Andrea Vella. Photo: Handout
1MDB scandal: how Goldman Sachs’s Hong Kong deal maker Andrea Vella turned into mystery man
- Charismatic banker Andrea Vella, who bears a resemblance to George Clooney, has already skirted scandals in Greece and Libya
- He is currently on leave after US prosecutors dragged him into the scandal, but he has not been charged
