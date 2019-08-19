Channels

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Court in Malaysia postpones former PM Najib’s biggest trial

  • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is facing 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering in five separate criminal cases
  • The case was postponed to allow his first trial, which started in April, to conclude
Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:18pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AFP
Andrea Vella. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: how Goldman Sachs’s Hong Kong deal maker Andrea Vella turned into mystery man

  • Charismatic banker Andrea Vella, who bears a resemblance to George Clooney, has already skirted scandals in Greece and Libya
  • He is currently on leave after US prosecutors dragged him into the scandal, but he has not been charged
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:09pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Andrea Vella. Photo: Handout
