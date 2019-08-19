Chinese national Cui Yajie. Photo: Handout
Singaporean gets life in prison for killing Chinese lover, burning her body over 3 days
- Leslie Khoo killed Cui Yajie after arguing with her at Gardens by the Bay because she was threatening to expose his lies to his bosses
- This was only the second case in the city state’s legal history since 1966 where an offender was convicted of murder in the absence of a body
Topic | Singapore
Batman Suparman’s ID card. Photo: Facebook
Singapore driver jailed, caned for attacking colleague named Batman Suparman
- The driver and Batman, who became famous on the Internet for his eye-catching name, were colleagues at Foodpanda and got into a spat earlier this year
- The driver’s lawyer said his client had initiated the attack because Batman was being ‘annoying’
