Chinese national Cui Yajie. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Singaporean gets life in prison for killing Chinese lover, burning her body over 3 days

  • Leslie Khoo killed Cui Yajie after arguing with her at Gardens by the Bay because she was threatening to expose his lies to his bosses
  • This was only the second case in the city state’s legal history since 1966 where an offender was convicted of murder in the absence of a body
Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 1:59pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Chinese national Cui Yajie. Photo: Handout
Batman Suparman's ID card. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Singapore driver jailed, caned for attacking colleague named Batman Suparman

  • The driver and Batman, who became famous on the Internet for his eye-catching name, were colleagues at Foodpanda and got into a spat earlier this year
  • The driver’s lawyer said his client had initiated the attack because Batman was being ‘annoying’
Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 1:08am, 15 Aug, 2019

Batman Suparman’s ID card. Photo: Facebook
