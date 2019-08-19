Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Malaysia dangles post-Brexit trade deal in front of Britain if it breaks with EU on palm oil ban

  • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says Britain can expect better trade with Southeast Asia if it takes a ‘fresh attitude’ on palm oil after it leaves the EU
  • He also described the EU’s move to phase out palm oil as ‘misguided’ and a ‘form of modern colonialism’
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Reuters  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 3:08pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division

  • The country’s multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
  • But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:40am, 18 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.