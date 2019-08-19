Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia dangles post-Brexit trade deal in front of Britain if it breaks with EU on palm oil ban
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says Britain can expect better trade with Southeast Asia if it takes a ‘fresh attitude’ on palm oil after it leaves the EU
- He also described the EU’s move to phase out palm oil as ‘misguided’ and a ‘form of modern colonialism’
Topic | Malaysia
A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division
- The country’s multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
- But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
