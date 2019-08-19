The three sisters returned to Manila on Sunday night. Photo: John Paul Guce
Elderly Filipino sisters return home after eight-day travel delay on China Eastern Airlines
- Three retirees whose connecting flight to Shanghai was diverted to Wuhan said their return to Manila was delayed by eight days due to a typhoon
- While stuck in China, they became uncontactable for a week, prompting panicked relatives to contact the airline, the Philippine Consulate in Shanghai and even President Duterte to find out their whereabouts

An Airbus A330-200 aircraft carrying the livery of China Eastern Airlines, landing at Vancouver International airport on June 18, 2017. Photo: Handout
Beijing thunderstorms return China Eastern’s flight MU5331 twice to Shanghai, taking 17 hours to get back to its origin
- Flight MU5331 by China Eastern Airlines made two failed attempts to reach Beijing from Shanghai, turned back each time by extreme weather in the Chinese capital
- Chinese airports and airlines have frequently ranked as among the least reliable in taking off on time, according to aviation surveys
