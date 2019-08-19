Channels

The three sisters returned to Manila on Sunday night. Photo: John Paul Guce
Southeast Asia

Elderly Filipino sisters return home after eight-day travel delay on China Eastern Airlines

  • Three retirees whose connecting flight to Shanghai was diverted to Wuhan said their return to Manila was delayed by eight days due to a typhoon
  • While stuck in China, they became uncontactable for a week, prompting panicked relatives to contact the airline, the Philippine Consulate in Shanghai and even President Duterte to find out their whereabouts
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Updated: 8:49pm, 19 Aug, 2019

An Airbus A330-200 aircraft carrying the livery of China Eastern Airlines, landing at Vancouver International airport on June 18, 2017. Photo: Handout
Companies

Beijing thunderstorms return China Eastern’s flight MU5331 twice to Shanghai, taking 17 hours to get back to its origin

  • Flight MU5331 by China Eastern Airlines made two failed attempts to reach Beijing from Shanghai, turned back each time by extreme weather in the Chinese capital
  • Chinese airports and airlines have frequently ranked as among the least reliable in taking off on time, according to aviation surveys
Topic |   China Eastern Airlines
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:48pm, 30 Jul, 2019

