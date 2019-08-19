A user on a Philippine online gambling website showing a digital Chinese dealer. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia moves to cool lucrative online gambling industries amid China clampdown
- Online and phone betting in Southeast Asian countries by punters from China has exploded in the last few years, prompting Beijing to step up efforts to stem what it sees as a ‘cross-border online gambling problem’
- The burgeoning industry has transformed Southeast Asian countries, and the abrupt pullback is likely to hurt their economies
Topic | Luxury & Gaming
A user on a Philippine online gambling website showing a digital Chinese dealer. Photo: SCMP