Naik is the founder of Dubai-based television channel Peace TV. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
After 10-hour grilling, controversial preacher Zakir Naik apologises to Malaysians for race remarks
- The Indian Islamic preacher, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years, apologised for the remarks but insisted they were not racist
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was free to preach about Islam but should not speak about the country’s racial politics
Topic | Malaysia
Naik is the founder of Dubai-based television channel Peace TV. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division
- The country’s multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
- But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
Topic | Malaysia
A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg