Naik is the founder of Dubai-based television channel Peace TV. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Southeast Asia

After 10-hour grilling, controversial preacher Zakir Naik apologises to Malaysians for race remarks

  • The Indian Islamic preacher, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years, apologised for the remarks but insisted they were not racist
  • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was free to preach about Islam but should not speak about the country's racial politics
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:23pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Naik is the founder of Dubai-based television channel Peace TV. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

In Malaysia, hopes for racial unity as Independence Day approaches. The reality? Growing division

  • The country's multicultural identity becomes a cause for celebration every August as Malaysia gears up for its national day party
  • But democratisation is now pushing politicians to exploit ethnic differences for electoral gain, and many fear a slide towards bigotry and radicalisation
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:40am, 18 Aug, 2019

A Malaysian flag is reflected on a bus window in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Bloomberg
