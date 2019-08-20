Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Duterte orders foreign ships to gain permission to sail in Philippine waters, in message aimed at China

  • Manila warned that non-compliance could result in an ‘unfriendly’ response by the country’s armed forces
  • Duterte is expected to soon meet Xi Jinping in China, where he has said he will bring up the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea and assert Manila’s territorial rights
Topic |   South China Sea
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 9:04pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

When Xi meets Duterte: is the China-Philippines honeymoon over?

  • Philippine president has gone out of his way to improve relations with Beijing since his 2016 election
  • However, tensions in the South China Sea seem likely to cast a long shadow over his upcoming visit
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:53am, 13 Aug, 2019

An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
