Preacher Zakir Naik arrives at police headquarters for questioning in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia bans controversial Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik from public activities

  • Police received more than 100 complaints over his remarks questioning loyalty of minority Hindus and saying ethnic Chinese are guests in Malaysia
  • Naik says his words were taken out of context by detractors
Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:39am, 21 Aug, 2019

Naik is the founder of Dubai-based television channel Peace TV. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Southeast Asia

After 10-hour grilling, controversial preacher Zakir Naik apologises to Malaysians for race remarks

  • The Indian Islamic preacher, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years, apologised for the remarks but insisted they were not racist
  • Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was free to preach about Islam but should not speak about the country’s racial politics
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:23pm, 20 Aug, 2019

