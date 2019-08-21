Preacher Zakir Naik arrives at police headquarters for questioning in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: AP
Malaysia bans controversial Indian Muslim preacher Zakir Naik from public activities
- Police received more than 100 complaints over his remarks questioning loyalty of minority Hindus and saying ethnic Chinese are guests in Malaysia
- Naik says his words were taken out of context by detractors
Malaysia
Naik is the founder of Dubai-based television channel Peace TV. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
After 10-hour grilling, controversial preacher Zakir Naik apologises to Malaysians for race remarks
- The Indian Islamic preacher, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years, apologised for the remarks but insisted they were not racist
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he was free to preach about Islam but should not speak about the country’s racial politics
