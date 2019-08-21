Channels

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Hongkongers’ turn to Malaysia’s second home programme as protests persist

  • Malaysia says 251 Hong Kong residents have applied so far this year, with an expat agency saying there has been a surge in the last two weeks
  • The ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ initiative allows wealthy foreigners to live in the country and buy property there
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:18pm, 21 Aug, 2019


READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?

  • Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
  • Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Aug, 2019


READ FULL ARTICLE
