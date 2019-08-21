A man logs on to a Philippine online gambling website. Photo: SCMP
Beijing urges Philippines to ‘ban all online gambling’ to support its cross-border crackdown
- The Philippines’ gambling sector has boomed in recent years, due to insatiable demand from Chinese players
- Beijing says the sector is fuelling money laundering, and that Chinese citizens are being drawn into an industry that causes social issues and crime at home
Topic | The Philippines
A man logs on to a Philippine online gambling website. Photo: SCMP