Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Papuans at a rally in Timika, Papua province. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Fresh violence erupts in Indonesia’s Papua region, as anger spreads over alleged racist abuse of students

  • In Timika city, protesters threw rocks at a government building, while police fired tear gas in Fakfak, West Papua, after demonstrators set a market on fire
  • More than 1,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to the region, but observers say the move may only aggravate tensions
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Updated: 9:43pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Papuans at a rally in Timika, Papua province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained

Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?

  • Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
  • While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 4:29pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.