Papuans at a rally in Timika, Papua province. Photo: AP
Fresh violence erupts in Indonesia’s Papua region, as anger spreads over alleged racist abuse of students
- In Timika city, protesters threw rocks at a government building, while police fired tear gas in Fakfak, West Papua, after demonstrators set a market on fire
- More than 1,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to the region, but observers say the move may only aggravate tensions
Topic | Indonesia
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?
- Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
- While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
