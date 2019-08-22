Fitbit says the scheme includes a process to indicate whether users agree to share their data with the health board. Photo: Facebook
Fitbit to offer free wearable devices to Singaporeans in new digital health scheme
- As many as one in five Singaporeans will be able to get the device, on the condition that they spend S$10 a month for a year
- Fitbit’s tie-up with the Singapore government is the first of its kind globally, the company said
Topic | Health & Fitness
Fitbit says the scheme includes a process to indicate whether users agree to share their data with the health board. Photo: Facebook
Young Chinese couple exercising at gym - smart materials and wearable tech are popular in the sports industry. Photo: Alamy
Singapore researchers produce new form of smart clothing which they say can boost Wi-fi signals
- Sensors and wearable technology, such as Apple Watches and AirPods, can establish stronger connections faster and save energy with the smart clothing
Topic | Technology
Young Chinese couple exercising at gym - smart materials and wearable tech are popular in the sports industry. Photo: Alamy