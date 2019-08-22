Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fitbit says the scheme includes a process to indicate whether users agree to share their data with the health board. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Fitbit to offer free wearable devices to Singaporeans in new digital health scheme

  • As many as one in five Singaporeans will be able to get the device, on the condition that they spend S$10 a month for a year
  • Fitbit’s tie-up with the Singapore government is the first of its kind globally, the company said
Topic |   Health & Fitness
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fitbit says the scheme includes a process to indicate whether users agree to share their data with the health board. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Young Chinese couple exercising at gym - smart materials and wearable tech are popular in the sports industry. Photo: Alamy
Innovation

Singapore researchers produce new form of smart clothing which they say can boost Wi-fi signals

  • Sensors and wearable technology, such as Apple Watches and AirPods, can establish stronger connections faster and save energy with the smart clothing
Topic |   Technology
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:15am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Young Chinese couple exercising at gym - smart materials and wearable tech are popular in the sports industry. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.