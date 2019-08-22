Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte hints he will cancel talks with Xi Jinping if barred from raising arbitral ruling over disputed waters

  • Philippine president, just ahead of his fifth trip to China, says he will discuss 2016 tribunal victory ‘whether you like it or not’
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 7:35am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Duterte orders foreign ships to gain permission to sail in Philippine waters, in message aimed at China

  • Manila warned that non-compliance could result in an ‘unfriendly’ response by the country’s armed forces
  • Duterte is expected to soon meet Xi Jinping in China, where he has said he will bring up the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea and assert Manila’s territorial rights
Topic |   South China Sea
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 10:28pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.