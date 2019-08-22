Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rodrigo Duterte hints he will cancel talks with Xi Jinping if barred from raising arbitral ruling over disputed waters
- Philippine president, just ahead of his fifth trip to China, says he will discuss 2016 tribunal victory ‘whether you like it or not’
Duterte orders foreign ships to gain permission to sail in Philippine waters, in message aimed at China
- Manila warned that non-compliance could result in an ‘unfriendly’ response by the country’s armed forces
- Duterte is expected to soon meet Xi Jinping in China, where he has said he will bring up the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea and assert Manila’s territorial rights
