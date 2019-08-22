Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: AP
Singapore hits back at Elon Musk, saying electric cars are a ‘lifestyle’ and mass transit better for climate
- The Tesla boss has criticised Singapore for not being supportive of electric vehicles, and it only received its first charging point at a fuel station this month
- But Singapore’s environment minister says Musk ‘wants to produce a lifestyle’ while they are interested in better solutions, such as better public transport and hydrogen vehicles
Topic | Singapore
Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching. Photo: Reuters
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching defends his US$1.6 million salary
- Lee Hsien Loong’s wife has defended his seven-figure pay, saying Singapore’s political salary system is unique as it does not include perks or pensions
- Ho is the chief executive of state investment firm Temasek Holdings, which has itself recently come under the spotlight on its executive compensation
