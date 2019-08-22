Channels

SCMP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Singapore hits back at Elon Musk, saying electric cars are a ‘lifestyle’ and mass transit better for climate

  • The Tesla boss has criticised Singapore for not being supportive of electric vehicles, and it only received its first charging point at a fuel station this month
  • But Singapore’s environment minister says Musk ‘wants to produce a lifestyle’ while they are interested in better solutions, such as better public transport and hydrogen vehicles
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:42am, 22 Aug, 2019

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo: AP
Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching defends his US$1.6 million salary

  • Lee Hsien Loong’s wife has defended his seven-figure pay, saying Singapore’s political salary system is unique as it does not include perks or pensions
  • Ho is the chief executive of state investment firm Temasek Holdings, which has itself recently come under the spotlight on its executive compensation
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:54am, 22 Aug, 2019

Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching. Photo: Reuters
