Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Planes are seen on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Flights delayed in Malaysia as Kuala Lumpur airport battles systems outage

  • At least 20 flights, including Emirates, ANA and Malaysia Airlines, were affected after a systems disruption knocked out check-in systems and Wi-fi at Kuala Lumpur International Airport
  • Malaysia Airports says all systems except for a flight information display are now functional
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:57pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Planes are seen on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.