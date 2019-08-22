Planes are seen on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Photo: Bloomberg
Flights delayed in Malaysia as Kuala Lumpur airport battles systems outage
- At least 20 flights, including Emirates, ANA and Malaysia Airlines, were affected after a systems disruption knocked out check-in systems and Wi-fi at Kuala Lumpur International Airport
- Malaysia Airports says all systems except for a flight information display are now functional
Topic | Malaysia
