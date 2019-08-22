A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia joins Malaysia in banning ‘palm oil free’ products from stores to protect industry
- Indonesia and Malaysia together account for about 85 per cent of global palm oil supply, but are under pressure after the EU moved to phase out palm oil use
- The country says it has a duty to protect the palm oil industry, and will educate people through an awareness campaign
Topic | Indonesia
A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill. Photo: Reuters