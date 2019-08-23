A Rohingya girl in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
No Rohingya turn up for planned repatriation to Myanmar
- Officials say refugees in crowded camps in Bangladesh want to be guaranteed safety and citizenship before returning
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
A Rohingya girl in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Rohingya woman and her child are detained at a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island in Thailand on June 12. Photo: Reuters
Why forcing the Rohingya to go back to Myanmar will not have a happy ending
- Countries planning to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar must understand that the plan is to isolate them in separate settlements
- The United Nations and world leaders must verify information received from the Myanmar government with the Rohingya in the country
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
A Rohingya woman and her child are detained at a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island in Thailand on June 12. Photo: Reuters