A Rohingya girl in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

No Rohingya turn up for planned repatriation to Myanmar

  • Officials say refugees in crowded camps in Bangladesh want to be guaranteed safety and citizenship before returning
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:22am, 23 Aug, 2019

A Rohingya woman and her child are detained at a police station after a fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya refugees was found beached at Rawi island in Thailand on June 12. Photo: Reuters
Letters

Why forcing the Rohingya to go back to Myanmar will not have a happy ending

  • Countries planning to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar must understand that the plan is to isolate them in separate settlements
  • The United Nations and world leaders must verify information received from the Myanmar government with the Rohingya in the country
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Letters

Letters  

Updated: 2:25am, 11 Aug, 2019

