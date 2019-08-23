The Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and shopping mall in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Chinese tourist stole from Gucci stores in Singapore because it was ‘easy’
- The 26-year-old woman was sentenced to nine weeks jail for stealing from Italian luxury label Gucci’s Marina Bay Sands and Paragon outlets
- A judge found it ‘perplexing’ that she had paid for items at other luxury stores, but found it easier to shoplift from Gucci
A rehearsal for Singapore’s 54th National Day celebrations. Photo: Ministry of Defence
For Singapore’s 54th birthday, Mahathir, Jokowi are welcome. Raffles’ ghost, not so much
- The leaders of Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei join an estimated 250,000 people celebrating the Lion City’s National Day
- The spectre of British colonialism makes an appearance too, but as an unwanted guest
