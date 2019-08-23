Channels

SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and shopping mall in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Chinese tourist stole from Gucci stores in Singapore because it was ‘easy’

  • The 26-year-old woman was sentenced to nine weeks jail for stealing from Italian luxury label Gucci’s Marina Bay Sands and Paragon outlets
  • A judge found it ‘perplexing’ that she had paid for items at other luxury stores, but found it easier to shoplift from Gucci
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 1:44pm, 23 Aug, 2019

A rehearsal for Singapore’s 54th National Day celebrations. Photo: Ministry of Defence
Politics

For Singapore’s 54th birthday, Mahathir, Jokowi are welcome. Raffles’ ghost, not so much

  • The leaders of Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei join an estimated 250,000 people celebrating the Lion City’s National Day
  • The spectre of British colonialism makes an appearance too, but as an unwanted guest
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:30pm, 9 Aug, 2019

