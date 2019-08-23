Channels

Girls make their way home after school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia has not eradicated poverty and one in six are still considered poor, says UN envoy

  • Malaysia’s official poverty rate fell from 49 per cent in 1970 to just 0.4 per cent in 2016, but the UN has challenged this claim
  • Undercounting poverty means Malaysia underinvests in poverty reduction and in social protection programmes
Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:17pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Girls make their way home after school in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Disputes aside, Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia may be a sign of rosier times

  • Indonesian president discussed migrant workers, border issues and palm oil cooperation with Mahathir Mohamad during the two-day visit
  • Malaysia’s 94-year-old leader Mahathir was seen on Friday driving Widodo to prayer in a Proton – the country’s national car
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:25am, 10 Aug, 2019

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
