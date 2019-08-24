A passenger from the ferry that caught fire arrives at Tangjung Perak seaport in Surabaya, East Java, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Four dead, more than 30 missing after Indonesia ferry fire
- Crew unable to put out flames as blaze had cut off water pumps, prompting passengers to abandon vessel
- Boat was travelling from Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya to Balikpapan on Borneo island with about 280 people aboard
