Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A passenger from the ferry that caught fire arrives at Tangjung Perak seaport in Surabaya, East Java, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Four dead, more than 30 missing after Indonesia ferry fire

  • Crew unable to put out flames as blaze had cut off water pumps, prompting passengers to abandon vessel
  • Boat was travelling from Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya to Balikpapan on Borneo island with about 280 people aboard
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:35am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A passenger from the ferry that caught fire arrives at Tangjung Perak seaport in Surabaya, East Java, on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.