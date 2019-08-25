Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said there was no cause for alarm that the Chinese oceanographic research ship Zhang Jian had repeatedly entered Philippine waters without giving notice. File photo: Baidu
Sea policy on the hop: ‘erratic’ Philippine solutions to Chinese ship incursions
- Philippines warns of ‘unfriendly’ response to incursions by all foreign vessels, but makes exception for Chinese research ship
- Comes as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte heads to Beijing under pressure to take tough line on South China Sea
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said there was no cause for alarm that the Chinese oceanographic research ship Zhang Jian had repeatedly entered Philippine waters without giving notice. File photo: Baidu
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rodrigo Duterte hints he will cancel talks with Xi Jinping if barred from raising South China Sea ruling
- Philippine president, just ahead of his fifth trip to China, says he will discuss 2016 tribunal victory ‘whether you like it or not’
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE