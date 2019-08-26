Thailand already has existing power grid interconnection with Laos and Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Thailand eyes new status as Southeast Asia’s energy trading hub
- By buying electricity from Laos, which generates more than it needs, Thailand would then have excess power to sell to Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar
- The idea of connecting the region’s power plants and customers has been pursued for decades, but stymied by a lack of coordination and funds
The lower reaches of the Jinghong Hydropower Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province in March 2016. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘taking control’ of vital Mekong river through dam-building spree, Mike Pompeo warns
- Water levels at record lows in Southeast Asia’s most important river, which starts in China and flows through Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam
- Environmental groups fear Beijing-backed dams upstream will destroy fish stocks and allow China to manipulate flows
