Thailand already has existing power grid interconnection with Laos and Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thailand eyes new status as Southeast Asia’s energy trading hub

  • By buying electricity from Laos, which generates more than it needs, Thailand would then have excess power to sell to Malaysia, Cambodia and Myanmar
  • The idea of connecting the region’s power plants and customers has been pursued for decades, but stymied by a lack of coordination and funds
Updated: 4:52pm, 26 Aug, 2019

The lower reaches of the Jinghong Hydropower Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province in March 2016. Photo: Xinhua
China

China ‘taking control’ of vital Mekong river through dam-building spree, Mike Pompeo warns

  • Water levels at record lows in Southeast Asia’s most important river, which starts in China and flows through Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam
  • Environmental groups fear Beijing-backed dams upstream will destroy fish stocks and allow China to manipulate flows
Updated: 11:38pm, 2 Aug, 2019

