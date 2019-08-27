FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Vietnam shuns Huawei as it seeks to build Southeast Asia’s first 5G network
- Vietnam is quietly siding with the Trump administration, which has barred Huawei from buying US technology over national security concerns
- It is an outlier in Southeast Asia, where the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia are open to deploying Huawei technology
