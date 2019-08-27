Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Last year, Malaysia exported 235.62 tonnes of durian products to China. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

First chartered flight filled with whole durians leaves Malaysia for China

  • The shipment of 20 tonnes of Musang King durian fruits is bound for Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province
  • Malaysia is aiming to export about 8,000 tonnes of durian – valued at around 800 million yuan (US$111.6 million) – each year to China via chartered flights
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 6:23pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Last year, Malaysia exported 235.62 tonnes of durian products to China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.