Last year, Malaysia exported 235.62 tonnes of durian products to China. Photo: Shutterstock
First chartered flight filled with whole durians leaves Malaysia for China
- The shipment of 20 tonnes of Musang King durian fruits is bound for Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province
- Malaysia is aiming to export about 8,000 tonnes of durian – valued at around 800 million yuan (US$111.6 million) – each year to China via chartered flights
Topic | Malaysia
