Singapore is particularly expensive when extra costs, like additional buyer’s stamp duty, are factored in. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property investors snub Singapore in favour of cheaper options elsewhere
- Markets like Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan are increasingly appealing to Hong Kong investors concerned about protests
- ‘The Hong Kong protests are like hitting a beehive with a stick. The bees buzz out of the hive, but they’re not all flying to Singapore’
Topic | Singapore
Singapore is particularly expensive when extra costs, like additional buyer’s stamp duty, are factored in. Photo: Handout
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Have Singaporeans misunderstood the nature of Hong Kong protests?
- Some Hongkongers say that based on what they see on social media, Singaporeans do not understand the situation, and why protesters are fighting for ‘freedom and liberty’
- Reports of Hongkongers relocating to Singapore and moving assets there have fuelled the perception that the Lion City is capitalising on Hong Kong’s situation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester walks through billowing tear gas outside a train station in Wong Tai Sin on August 4, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang