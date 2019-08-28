Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
1MDB scandal: prosecution will show Najib Razak ‘acted as one’ with Jho Low to loot state fund
- Investigators say some US$4.5 billion dollars was looted in total from 1MDB, a sovereign wealth fund Najib founded soon after he became Malaysia’s PM
- The current trial – the second of five – involves 25 of the 42 total charges against Najib, focusing on multibillion-dollar bond sales and acquisitions
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s Najib Razak surfs popularity wave as legal battle enters next phase
- The largest of the ex-Malaysian prime minister’s five criminal trials over his involvement in the multibillion-dollar scandal is set to begin
- Despite damaging revelations from his first trial, Najib has bounced back in popularity as he insists he is the victim of a political conspiracy
