Papuan activists with their faces painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Six killed after Indonesian authorities open fire on Papuan protesters

  • Thousands of Papuans have been protesting over perceived ethnic discrimination since last week
  • About 1,200 police officers have flown to the region which has a heavy military presence due to decades of separatist conflicts
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:47pm, 28 Aug, 2019

Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained

Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?

  • Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
  • While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 4:38pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
