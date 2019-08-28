Papuan activists with their faces painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag. Photo: AP
Six killed after Indonesian authorities open fire on Papuan protesters
- Thousands of Papuans have been protesting over perceived ethnic discrimination since last week
- About 1,200 police officers have flown to the region which has a heavy military presence due to decades of separatist conflicts
Topic | Indonesia
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?
- Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
- While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
