Passengers picked up by a rescue vessel are attended to by coastguard staff on a boat in waters off Dapitan City. Photo: AP
Philippine ferry blaze leaves three dead, 245 are rescued
- Terrified passengers throw themselves into the water as fire rips through vessel sailing to Dapitan City
- At least 245 are rescued but exact number of travellers on board is unknown
Topic | The Philippines
Passengers picked up by a rescue vessel are attended to by coastguard staff on a boat in waters off Dapitan City. Photo: AP