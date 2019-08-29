Sygnum plans to apply for a banking licence in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Sygnum, Switzerland’s first licensed cryptocurrency bank, plans Singapore entry
- Crypto firm Sygnum plans to apply for a banking licence in the island nation
- The company also will offer brokerage and tokenisation services for digital assets to qualified investors
Topic | Singapore
Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
Forget bitcoin, this Singapore firm is using blockchain tech to build a smart city
- Limestone Network’s first project is a 100-hectare mixed-use development in Phnom Penh, involving homes, offices, malls and schools
- The start-up eventually looks to change the face of Southeast Asia, a region facing challenges such as rapid urbanisation, pollution and traffic congestion
