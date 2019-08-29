Channels

Smoke is seen during a protest in Jayapura, Papua. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Southeast Asia

Power cut off in capital of Indonesia’s Papua as protesters set fire to public property

  • Police fired tear gas to scatter demonstrators who set fire to cars and threw stones at shops and offices, state media said
  • For almost two weeks, the region has been racked by civil unrest over perceived racial and ethnic discrimination
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:50pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Papuan activists with their faces painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Six killed after Indonesian authorities open fire on Papuan protesters

  • Thousands of Papuans have been protesting over perceived ethnic discrimination since last week
  • About 1,200 police officers have flown to the region which has a heavy military presence due to decades of separatist conflicts
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:31pm, 28 Aug, 2019

