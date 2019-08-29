Smoke is seen during a protest in Jayapura, Papua. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Power cut off in capital of Indonesia’s Papua as protesters set fire to public property
- Police fired tear gas to scatter demonstrators who set fire to cars and threw stones at shops and offices, state media said
- For almost two weeks, the region has been racked by civil unrest over perceived racial and ethnic discrimination
Papuan activists with their faces painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag. Photo: AP
Six killed after Indonesian authorities open fire on Papuan protesters
- Thousands of Papuans have been protesting over perceived ethnic discrimination since last week
- About 1,200 police officers have flown to the region which has a heavy military presence due to decades of separatist conflicts
