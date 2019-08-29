Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is accused of pilfering billions from state fund 1MDB. Photo: EPA-EFE
After 1MDB, Malaysia’s central bank to toughen laws on money laundering
- Malaysia has been on a drive to curb corruption following the 1MDB scandal, which saw billions looted from the state fund
- Starting next year, the regulator is increasing its supervisory and enforcement of anti-money-laundering compliance, with plans to pursue more deterrent action
1MDB trial: Jho Low’s code name for Najib Razak was ‘Optimus Prime’, Malaysian court hears
- The former prime minister was called ‘OP’ in chats by Low, who has been accused of masterminding the scandal at the state investment company
- Najib’s relationship manager at a local bank discussed where to bank the scandal-tainted premier’s money with Low, who remains in hiding
