An aerial view of the area around Kutai Kartanegara, near the location of Indonesia’s proposed new capital. Photo: AFP
Property speculators already rushing in to buy land around Indonesia’s new capital
- President Joko Widodo this week announced plans to build a US$33 billion new capital on Borneo island, to ease pressure on a congested and sinking Jakarta
- The news has led to increased prices in the area, and the country’s property industry wants the government to rein in those seeking to profit from the soaring demand
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Xinhua
From ‘Saint Jokoburg’ to ‘Jokopolis’, Indonesia’s new capital sparks name meme fest on Twitter
- President Joko Widodo’s announcement sparked a wave of Google searches for ‘Penajam Paser Utara’ and ‘Kutai Kartanegara’, the two municipalities the new capital will straddle
- Urban planners and environmentalists have weighed in on the costs of constructing a city in East Kalimantan
