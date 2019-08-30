Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of the area around Kutai Kartanegara, near the location of Indonesia’s proposed new capital. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Property speculators already rushing in to buy land around Indonesia’s new capital

  • President Joko Widodo this week announced plans to build a US$33 billion new capital on Borneo island, to ease pressure on a congested and sinking Jakarta
  • The news has led to increased prices in the area, and the country’s property industry wants the government to rein in those seeking to profit from the soaring demand
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:11am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of the area around Kutai Kartanegara, near the location of Indonesia’s proposed new capital. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

From ‘Saint Jokoburg’ to ‘Jokopolis’, Indonesia’s new capital sparks name meme fest on Twitter

  • President Joko Widodo’s announcement sparked a wave of Google searches for ‘Penajam Paser Utara’ and ‘Kutai Kartanegara’, the two municipalities the new capital will straddle
  • Urban planners and environmentalists have weighed in on the costs of constructing a city in East Kalimantan
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Updated: 10:32pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.